Niles man accused of rape turns self in after woman goes to police

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is in jail, accused of a sex crime after a woman reported an assault two days ago.

Christopher Allen Russell, Jr., 27, is charged with rape, abduction and domestic violence.

He’s being held on a $600,000 bond.

Niles Police Chief Jay Holland said the woman went to the police station on Monday after she was assaulted to report what had happened.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search Russell’s George Street home, but he wasn’t there at the time.

Holland said Russell turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

He’s due back in court on Nov. 25 for a preliminary hearing.