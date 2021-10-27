Arrest warrant issued for teen accused of fatally shooting man in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police are looking for a teen wanted in a homicide investigation.

Daniel Tweedlie, 18, of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered.

Tweedlie is accused of shooting Devon Thompson at a home on Leasure Avenue late Sunday evening. Thompson was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital where he died.

An arrest warrant has been issued.

The teen is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Tweedlie’s whereabouts is asked to call New Castle Police Department at 724-656-9300 or tips can be left through their online tip line, www.NewCastlePD.com.