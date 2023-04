FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Police have filed an arrest warrant for a Farrell man after they raided his home Friday morning.

Police searched a home in the 900 block of Market Street where they found 960 grams of marijuana, a gun with several loaded clips, scales, and about $1,000 in cash, according to a news release from the Mercer County District Attorney.

An arrest warrant was filed for 22-year-old Desmond Willams.

The raid was conducted by the Mercer County Drug Task Force.