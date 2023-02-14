ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Deputies arrested a man accused of shooting a victim in Rogers on Saturday.

James Argentine, 49, is facing a second-degree charge of felonious assault.

According to a news release from Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, Argentine was identified as the suspect in the shooting of 50-year-old Peter Feist on Mill Street. The release states that deputies searched Argentine’s home and vehicle, finding evidence relating to the shooting.

Witnesses on the scene reported that there was an argument between the victim and suspect, beginning on Farr Street, prior to the shooting, according to investigators.

Argentine is being held in the Columbiana County Jail.

The victim was last listed in critical condition.