SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in his home earlier this month.

According to a police report, troopers arrested 20-year-old Elijah Obriant Hirth, of New Castle, on Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of 51-year-old Jason Altman.

Altman was found by a family member dead in his home on Old Chewton Road on Aug. 14. In the investigation, Shenango Township police found evidence of foul play in Altman’s death.

According to reports, Hirth has been charged with criminal homicide. He has been booked into the Lawrence County Jail. Bond was denied during his preliminary arraignment.