Arrest made in connection to juvenile crime in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Boardman have been investigating several incidents involving juveniles in the township.

The crimes range from fights, running from police, and shots fired from a vehicle.

On June 17, police were called to Market Street where a group of teens was fighting. That ended with a teen being taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and then to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

Two days later, officers were called to the area of Sugartree Drive on reports of gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing an argument between two groups and as a car drove away, shots were fired.

On June 24, officers searched a house on Arlene Avenue in connection to the above cases.

Police have named the suspects as Caden Moffo and Paul Prozy.

Both have been charged through the Mahoning County Juvenile Court with five counts of aggravated menacing and one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

They were charged Monday, July 12.