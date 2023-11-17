WAYNE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a cold case murder out of Columbiana County dating back to 2010.

Charles R. Bogart Jr., 48, of Hammondsville, Ohio was arrested Friday for the murder of 69-year-old William “Sonny” Young.

Young was shot to death at his farm on Hazel Run Road back in 2010. His remains were found a week later after extensive search by local and federal law enforcement. At the time, Bogart was convicted of identity theft, fraud and various offenses of receiving stolen property, according to Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino.

Abruzzino said the charges stem from an investigation and new evidence procured by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office.

Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office received a secret indictment in connection to the cold case murder on Thursday. Bogart was indicted by the Columbiana County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder and firearm specifications.

On Friday, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Beaver Township Police Department, arrested Bogart.