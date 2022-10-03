CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown.

According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at 5:39 p.m. after a Shotspotter alert for shots fired. While officers were on their way to the scene, another call was made reporting a man was possibly shot.

Desoto was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Officers rendered aid, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

After further investigation and assistance from multiple suburban agencies, a 50-year-old man was taken into custody.