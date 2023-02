BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) — An arraignment has been set for a Warren woman facing a felony charge in relation to a drunk-driving accident in January.

Jamie Franks is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of driving under the influence.

Franks is accused of causing an accident on Jan. 3 that severely injured another driver, sending him to the ICU.

Franks is expected back in court on March 1 at 10 a.m. for her arraignment.