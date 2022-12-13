YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday evening, the Community Planning and Economic Development Committee of Youngstown City Council heard about a plan to help the city’s elderly better use basic technology.

Vince Bevacqua, owner of the Boardman-based company Family Tech Connect, asked city council for $50,000 of its American Rescue Plan money.

Family Tech Connect teaches people how to use their cell phones and tablets to do the basics like text, email and video chat.

“There’s food and meal delivery, there’s shopping, there’s all sorts of things that we all take for granted in living daily life that our seniors here in Youngstown simply cannot do because they do not have the basic tech skills to do that,” Bevacqua said.

Councilwoman Anita Davis has requested $50,000 of her $2 million allotment of ARP money to be spent by Family Tech Connect in her sixth ward alone. Other members of council were invited to do the same.