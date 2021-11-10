Army veteran searching for service dog, most likely in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Army veteran who fought in Afghanistan is asking the people of Boardman for help in finding the service dog that helps him manage his PTSD.

The dog’s name is Fossy. He’s a two-year-old German Shepard who escaped from his kennel a week ago.

There have been sightings in the Autumn Hills/Rulli Brothers area of Boardman.

Fossy’s owner is Nick Rankin, who just moved to Boardman two weeks ago from New York. Rankin says the dog is lost and most likely scared.

“He’s phenomenal, he’s phenomenal. He’s my best friend. He goes everywhere I go. He’s friendly with everybody. He’s great with all animals. He’s my best friend,” he said.

Rankin has posted signs along Maple Avenue in Boardman asking people to keep an eye out for Fossy but not to chase him.

If you see the dog, you’re asked to track him and call Boardman police.