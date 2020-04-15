Army Corps approves permit for proposed Lordstown battery cell plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Motors and LG Chem can move forward with their proposed battery cell plant in Lordstown after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved their permit.

On Wednesday, the Western Reserve Port Authority issued a sales tax exemption certificate for the plant, which will mass-produce battery cells for electric vehicles.

Congressman Tim Ryan released the following statement about the battery plant moving forward:

Like everyone in the Valley, I was devastated by General Motors’ decision to close the Lordstown plant, but I was steadfast in my determination to make something good come out of this. Several months after the plant closure, GM made an announcement, in partnership with LG Chem, to move forward with a proposal to develop a $2.3 billion battery plant, and Lordstown was the perfect location for this project. I worked closely with General Motors, local governments and the U.S. Army Corps, lobbying hard for this plant to be built in Lordstown. I believe my efforts helped make that happen … With regard to the permitting process, I am grateful to General Motors for working so closely with the OEPA and U.S. Army Corps to address all the environment concerns at this particular site. Furthermore, the regulatory team at the U.S. Army Corps should be commended for their leadership and expeditious review and approval paving way to proceed with this game-changing project. Striking a balance between economic development and environmental compliance is something that we must strive to achieve regardless of the size and scope of the project.”

The Army Corps approved the permit on Tuesday, stating that 66 acres of wetlands can be filled for the project.

“Wetland fills will be mitigated by reestablishing 130.2 acres of wetland and rehabilitating 4.1 acres of wetland at the Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area,” said Scott Hans, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pittsburgh District’s Regulatory Division.

A public meeting was held online back in March to discuss the environmental impacts of the new plant.

Last week, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued General Motors and LG Chem a water quality certification for the plant.