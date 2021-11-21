Arms Museum’s traditional Christmas exhibit returns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Historical Society officially opened their 13th annual “Memories of Christmas Past” exhibit at the Arms Family Museum.

Rich in history, walking through the exhibit feels like actually walking through the Arms family home.

“I’ve always had a great appreciation for architecture and this house is just amazing,” said attendee Zachary Parsons.

Parsons looks forward to attending the exhibit every year. The recent Youngstown State University graduate studied history and the exhibit is right up his alley. Parsons and his mother Debbie have made it a tradition to come every year around Christmas.

“The house is just simply beautiful, on its own its beautiful, in addition to having all the Christmas decorations it just makes it even more beautiful,” Debbie Parsons said.

The exhibit showcases historic Christmas items from the 1900s to the 1930s. The festive decor was inspired by how Olive F.A. Arms might have dressed and decorated her home in that era.

“There’s something about this exhibit that brings in emotion and great memories of your childhood, your parents, your grandparents,” said Anthony Worrellia with the Arms Family Museum.

Worrellia said it’s hard to put into words just how much the exhibit touches people’s hearts this time of year.

“It’s about kind of coming together around the holidays and really whatever holiday you celebrate, because this home is just very warm, it’s very welcoming, you feel like you’re bring brought into someone’s home,” said Traci Manning with the historical society.

The exhibit is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. On Thursdays, the museum holds Twilight Thursday where it stays open until 7 p.m.