Arms Museum reopening, new exhibits start in February

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is reopening the Arms Family Museum to the public, beginning Tuesday.

Regular museum visitor hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The other MVHS facility, the Tyler History Center, has been open for regular operating hours since the recent holiday season.

New exhibits at both sites are set to open at the beginning of February and remain on display through the winter and spring seasons.

At The Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St. in Youngstown, “Embellishment and Excess: Victorian Era Crazy Quilts” will be on display at the Youngstown Foundation Community History Gallery from February 1- May 3.

At The Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave. in Youngstown, “Hidden Gems From the Archives” will be exhibited in the second floor hallway gallery from February 4 – June 30. Photographic images chronicle life in the Mahoning Valley in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Regular admission for adults is $7, seniors (60+) and college students are $6, and children (3-18) are $5. Toddlers under 3 years of age are admitted with no charge. Active military and veterans with I.D. are also free.

Admission to one facility gains visitor access on the same day to the other site with no added fees.

Additional details and other upcoming events and programs may be searched on the MVHS website.