Arms Family Museum reopens to visitors August 7

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning Valley Historical Society announced Monday that Arms Family Museum plans to reopen Friday.

This is the second phase of the MVHS “Open With Care” plan for visitors to return to the historical society’s facilities.

The museum is located at 648 Wick Avenue in Youngstown.

“We have gained the experience and perspective with our plan since reopening our downtown Tyler site for a few weeks,” said MVHS Collections Manager Jessica Trickett. “This has further allowed us to refine our admission procedures with the reopening of the Wick Avenue site.”

Masks are required for all staff and visitors, except those who have medical conditions that exempt them. If a guest does not have a mask when they arrive, MVHS will provide one.

Social distancing of six feet apart will be monitored for all guests from different households.

Anyone demonstrating symptoms of the coronavirus will be asked to not proceed with their visit.

MVHS will continue its limited public visitation with a three-days-a-week schedule only—Friday through Sunday—from noon to 4 p.m.

Details for Arms Family Museum and the Business & Media Archives and opening dates include:

• Arms Family Museum (guided tours on first and second floors; gift shop; handicap-accessible restroom; full elevator and staircase access)—Friday, August 7 from noon to 4 p.m. Guests no longer need to pre-register their visit but are encouraged to call our main line at 330-743-2589, where they can speak to a staff member to confirm availability for tours on that day. MVHS is still required to limit occupancy throughout the museum so calling ahead is recommended. If walk-up guests cannot be accommodated when they arrive, they will be asked to delay the start of their tour or be invited to return at another time.

• The Business & Media Archives, as well as the MVHS Administrative Offices, located behind Arms Family Museum, will reopen by appointment only— Friday, August 7. Anyone interested in setting up a visit with our BMA Staff may call Connie Jones at 330-743-2589, ext. 105.

Tyler History Center will also begin accepting walk-up visitors without pre-registration.

Due to adjusted capacity limits within the building, MVHS also recommends that guests call 330-743-2589 the day of their visit to ensure available entry into the building.

Half-price admission fees now apply to both Tyler History Center and Arms Family Museum. MVHS is not accepting admissions to cover both facilities, allowing guests to choose which MVHS site they would like to visit and not have to plan a longer period of time during one day to see both.

Admission prices are:

Adults: $3.50

Seniors (60+) and college students (with ID): $3

Children (3-18): $2.50

Chilren (under 3): Free

MVHS members, active military and veterans (with ID): Free

All safety precautions and policies are listed in detail on the MVHS website.

Any questions about MVHS public health policies, facility security or event scheduling, theycan contact Dave Ragan, Communications Manager at dragan@mahoninghistory.org for information or assistance.