BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are not saying much about a raid conducted Thursday morning.

Officers brought an armored truck with them when they went to serve a search warrant at a home on Straley Lane in the Cornersberg area of the township.

All authorities could tell us was that this was part of an ongoing criminal investigation and that agents with Ohio BCI are assisting them.

No one was arrested during Thursday’s incident.