Argument over respect leads to gunfire on Youngstown’s west side

No one was hurt after three shots were fired at a west side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An argument over respect led to gunfire at a Youngstown home late Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

Police were called about 11:46 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Imperial St., where reports say a man told police he had been arguing on social media with another man over respect.

The victim told police the man threatened to kill him and the victim told the man if he felt that way, to come to his house.

The man came to the house and pointed a gun at the victim while he was outside, but the gun did not fire. The victim ran inside and the man fired three shots, reports say.

Reports say police found three bullet holes in the home, as well as two spent 9mm shell casings and two live 9mm rounds.

Police found the suspect’s car in a parking lot on nearby Tyrell Street and towed it away for evidence, reports say.