When a woman tried to get into a car, officers said a man shot into the back of a car window

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An argument led to gunfire on Youngstown’s south side Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Cambridge Ave.

Investigators said a woman showed up at a man’s house and they started arguing.

When she tried to get into a car, officers said the man fired into the back of a car window.

The man locked himself inside of the house but eventually came outside.

No one was hurt. We’re still waiting to hear if someone was charged.