Argument in Hubbard leads to arrest

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Friday after police say he threatened another man with what the victim believed may have been a real gun.

Officers were called about 3 a.m. Friday to a home in the 30 block of Water Street where a man said that his neighbor threatened him with a gun.

The victim said he heard his neighbor, later identified as 34-year-old Andrew Shipps, arguing with a woman and that he told him to stop yelling at her. He said that is when Shipps went inside his home, got a gun and threatened to shoot the victim.

Witnesses said they heard Shipps threaten to shoot the victim, but they were inside and only heard what was going on but didn’t see anything.

According to a police report, one witness said they heard Shipps say, “I got a gun. I will shoot you, I will smoke you.”

Shipps told police that he did not own a gun because he is a felon, the report stated.

The woman that Shipps was arguing with also told police that Shipps did not have a gun but later admitted that he owned a pellet gun but didn’t know where it was.

Officers were not able to locate a weapon.

Shipps was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of aggravated menacing and tampering with evidence.

Shipps was released on a $7,500 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.