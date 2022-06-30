BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has left many facing difficult decisions. Some men are taking matters into their own hands by getting vasectomies because of Ohio’s abortion ban. First News spoke with a local urologist who shares the trends he’s been seeing and things to keep in mind if this is an option you and your spouse are considering.

Dr. Vincent Ricchiuti has 20 years of experience as a urologist. He works at N.E.O. Urology with five other physicians.

“Speaking for myself, I think we do anywhere from 350 to 400 vasectomies in a year is pretty typical,” said Ricchiuti.

Ricchiuti says locally he hasn’t seen a tremendous uptick in the number of men requesting vasectomies, though he does anticipate that number changing once couples have had more time to think the decision over.

“I see it probably will increase over the next year or two once people sit down and really think about what they want to do,” said Ricchiuti.

Ricchiuti also says vasectomies are one of the most effective, and least invasive forms of birth control. But even then, they’re not very common.

“In this country, it’s still pretty amazing, and I think it’s more of a culture thing, but more women still seek sterilization procedures than men in this country,” said Ricchiuti.

Ricchiuti likes to have both parties involved in the conversation to make sure everyone’s on the same page and understands how the procedure works.

One of the most important things to keep in mind is the procedure doesn’t protect a couple from pregnancy right away.

“For a period of time, typically a month or two after the procedure, they still need to use some form of birth control or else they can have a conception,” said Ricchiuti.

Ricchiuti says while reversal is an option, he considers the procedure a permanent form of sterilization, and reversal shouldn’t be counted on as over time as the results tend to become less and less effective and pricey.

“Technically it can be reversed but it gets to be challenging and a lot of times even expensive, because a lot of the insurance carriers don’t cover it which can be a roadblock for some people,” said Ricchiuti.