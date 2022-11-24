POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — For commuters and those living nearby, the road project on Western Reserve Road is an inconvenience. But for small business owners, it brings a different kind of stress.

The road has been riddled with potholes for as long as Tom Woolley can remember. He’s preparing for the project to get closer.

Woolley has been selling pre-owned cars here for nearly six years. He recently invested in a service garage to offer routine maintenance and major repairs.

“I noticed they’re bringing the sewer lines on this side of Market Street, so it’s coming up on us pretty quick,” Woolley said.

He’s spent thousands of dollars building the new facility. As a small business owner, Woolley knows that progress comes with a price. But he wasn’t anticipating the setback that the construction project would bring.

“I think everybody — when there’s a chance of slowing your business down — has concerns. Especially when you have employees and they

have to feed their families, of course, and we do as well,”

Woolley is a glass-half-full kind of guy. He looks forward to the future Western Reserve Road.

“When this project is finished, it’s going to be like silk. It’s going to be three lanes of traffic, and it’s going to be non-congested and flowing wonderfully,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. We’re looking forward to it.”