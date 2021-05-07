Area restaurants bracing for big Mother’s Day turnout despite lingering pandemic

Restaurants in the area say Mother's Day is one of their busiest days of the year, but that's OK with them

(WKBN) – Managing a restaurant has its challenges on a normal day, but doing it on a popular holiday and during a pandemic can create some added pressure.

Last year’s Mother’s Day was like none other, but this year, people are looking to give mom a much-needed break and treat her to something nice and delicious while still being safe. Local restaurants say they’re ready.

Restaurants in the area say Mother’s Day is one of their busiest days of the year, but that’s OK with them. Take Stephen Whitfield with Bistro 1907 in Youngstown.

“Yes, it’s jammed packed, but also that’s the clientele and customers we like, love to serve. The people that have worked and worked to earn those kinds of things earn a day out, which moms are on top of that list,” he said.

Not just Bistro 1907, but Cafe 422 has been preparing both of their locations for this busy weekend for months. But even with this early planning, they still have their challenges.

“We try to balance as much as we can so that we are not overcrowded. Make sure CDC guidelines are in place for the most part. Big challenges for a special day like this with the pandemic is being short-staffed,” said Serdar Dede, with Cafe 422.

To combat these challenges, they have had staff come in early on some days to get a head start on the day’s special menu and decor.

Regardless of the challenges, restaurant managers are staying positive to make sure your mom has a beautiful and safe day.

“It’s Mother’s Day, it’s very special. We want to make sure they sit down, they get their coffee, they get their cocktail and we are there to serve them what they ordered,” Dede said.

Throughout this weekend, the managers ask for everyone to have some patience as they juggle the safety protocols and crowds.