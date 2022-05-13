EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — A former bank in downtown East Liverpool that opened a year ago as a restaurant has reopened under a new name but the same owner.

What used to be Renovatio’s is now called the Cadence Vault Gastropub.

It’s still in the former Potters Bank and Trust Building on 5th Street. Inside new large photos have been hung on the walls depicting the history of East Liverpool.

Craig Cozza, who grew up in Columbiana County and now lives in Pittsburgh, remains the owner.

“Craig decided to change the name because he wanted the building to reflect all the history of the banking and the history of East Liverpool. The menu? Is it different? It is a little bit different. Definitely more fine dining items,” said Kiara Perry.

The new pictures inside depict East Liverpool’s history of pottery and also tell the tale of 1930s gangster Pretty Boy Floyd who was gunned down and killed by police near East Liverpool.