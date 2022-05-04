GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the area’s premier dance spots will be auctioned next week — not because it’s losing money but because the owner wants to do something else.

A sign out front of the Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard states it’ll be auctioned Wednesday, May 11 at 12:30 p.m.

It’s an absolute auction meaning the highest bidder will be the new owner.

Rolling Mills was once Kuzman’s. Owner Rand Fusselman said — except during COVID — the place made money.

Fusselman, 71, only planned on keeping it for five years and the five years is up, and he wants to retire.

The business will be sold intact.