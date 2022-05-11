(WKBN) — All of the nurses at Mercy Health have been celebrated this week, especially Wednesday with their tree planting. However, one nurse got a special recognition.

Kimberly Rossi was honored with the Nightingale Award. She has been with Mercy Health for 40 years.

This award is given to nurses that go above and beyond their duties.

Rossi’s nomination stated that “her love for her career and patients is one of a kind.”

“I’m overwhelmed with joy and the respect that I have received from these people that were here today. The administration is awesome. I’ve had the opportunity to work here for 40 years and it’s been an experience that no one could even begin to know,” said Rossi.

Rossi said she won’t be at Mercy Health for another 40 years, but hopes to pass the torch to her daughter that is studying nursing in the fall.