Area leaders believe new police chief’s experience with Youngstown issues will help city grow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As new Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis prepares for his new role, we spoke to community leaders about their thoughts on Davis and how he could help the city.

Chief Davis has been with the department since 1986. Over that time, he has become a face of the city. Because he’s from Youngstown, leaders believe this could play a huge role.

“These are things that we all face together, as a city. To have someone that comes from the inner city, that understands the people in the inner city and understands why people do the things they do, that’s very important as a police chief,” said 1st Ward Councilman Julius Oliver.

Pastor Lewis Macklin is a Youngstown police chaplain. He says he has known Chief Davis for decades, even more recently when Chief Davis served as a liaison between the department and the police chaplains.

“We’ve worked with him several years and he’s always been very responsive and attentive,” Rev. Macklin said.

Rev. Macklin says Chief Davis has been connecting the department with the church, saying both sides can work together to bring positive change into the community.

“What better way to do that than to engage people of faith, not just the leadership, within the churches? But also members of congregations to be responsible and they have responsibility also in this thing called law enforcement,” Rev. Macklin said.

Chief Davis most recently worked in internal affairs within the department. Oliver says Chief Davis knows what the problems are.

“He would be the perfect person to actually address the issues within our police department. The perfect person to be able to gain the confidence of the community and pull everyone together,” Oliver said.

Rev. Macklin says this job isn’t something Chief Davis can do by himself — the community also needs to be there.

“It takes the whole community support to wrap around his vision and so that’s what the opportunity is, to galvanize and surround his vision and support and advance it,” Rev. Macklin said.