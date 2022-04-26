(WKBN) – Two area hospitals are hosting events this week to help people learn about heart health.

Both Trumbull Regional and Sharon Regional Medical Centers are hosting panel discussions. The talks will be centered around your heart.

They want people to learn about symptoms to watch for and how to be proactive in preventing heart disease.

They encourage people to attend and ask questions.

“The more you know about it, the more you can attend to your own health, and heart health obviously is a very important aspect. It’s the number one killer in America today,” said Dr. Randy Metcalf, a cardiothoracic surgeon.

The events are free and include free health screenings.

The first panel discussion, hosted by Trumbull Regional, is scheduled for Wednesday at the Avalon Golf and Country Club’s Pavilion (9519 E. Market St.) in Warren. To register, call 330-841-9155 or visit trumbullregional.org/events.

The second panel discussion, hosted by Sharon Regional, is scheduled for Thursday at the Ballroom of the Avalon at Buhl Park (1030 Forker Blvd.) in Hermitage. To register, call 724-983-7422.

Both events start at 5 p.m.