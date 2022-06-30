WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Center has been reverified by the Verification Review Committee. This comes as hospital officials say the need for the trauma center continues to grow.

The Trauma Center at Trumbull Regional Medical Center has been reverified as a Level III.

“We’re very proud of our program, we’re proud of the care that we provide and we’re just happy to be able to offer this to the community,” said trauma coordinator Peggy Higgins.

The Level III verification means the emergency department can accept patients that have severe trauma.

Whether the injuries are sports-related, come from car accidents, or violence and either admit the patient if they can be treated there or stabilize and transfer them to the appropriate medical facility.

Higgins says since the last site visit four years ago, the number of injured patients treated at the hospital almost doubled.

“We treated well over 600 injured patients last year. We admitted 300 of them,” said Higgins.

Officials at Trumbull Regional Medical Center say the increased gun violence in the area has only validated the need for a trauma center.

“In 2021, we’ve had 26 gunshot wounds throughout the entire year, but in 2022 we’ve already had 30 gunshot wounds within the first six months,” said trauma medical director Dr. Penelope Mashburn.

Mashburn says those numbers are shocking, and if the trend continues hospital staff could treat more than double the amount of gunshot wounds they did in all of last year.

“Our goal is also to try to go out into the community and make them aware that violence is not the answer,” said Mashburn.