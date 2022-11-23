HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local high school gathered for a moment of silence in honor of a former alum and coach.

The Hubbard High School Basketball game took several moments of silence in memory of Adam Connelly, who died Nov. 4 in a car crash in Liberty Township. Just before the game, the players gathered in a circle in remembrance.

Connelly, 21, coached for Hubbard High School’s basketball team.

Athletic director for Hubbard Kevin Hogue said Connelly is missed very much.

“He had the same interests as them, but he was mature enough to hold good relationships with our kids. Our kids have been through a lot this year. There’s a lot of things going on in the locker room, and tonight –his memory will not be forgotten,” Hogue said.

The season was Connelly’s second year as a coach.