BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The month of May is stroke awareness month. One local fitness center is holding a fitness class to raise awareness and funds for the American Heart Association.

Mega Barre will be having a “Barre for the Heart” fitness class on Saturday outside the Debartolo commons at the Southern Park Mall.

The class begins at 9 a.m. on the fields in front of the commons. All donations will be made to the American Heart Association.

“We’re talking about different signs and symptoms of stroke. We are just trying to educate our clients, our community about how important it is to know these signs and symptoms. Take care of your health inside and out, have a good exercise routine, eat healthy foods,” said owner of Mega Barre Youngstown, Laura Zavadil.

You can sign up for a space in the class here or just show up if you like. The class is completely free but donations to the American Heart Association are welcome.