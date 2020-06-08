Area farmer predicts short and sweet strawberry season

The cold temperatures we had around Mother's Day weekend did not play well for strawberry growing

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s strawberry season! Get ’em while you can because it’s predicted to be a late and short season for the delicious berries.

Unfortunately, the cold temperatures we had around Mother’s Day weekend did not play well for strawberry growing.

Carl Angiuli of Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield said we should expect this year’s season to last about two weeks, compared to about a month long.

Strawberries thrive in mild temperatures like the upper 70s to low 80s with about half an inch to an inch of rain per week.

When temperatures turn even warmer, they will cause the strawberries to turn red all at once even if they aren’t to normal size.

“Normally, if we have nice, hot weather — warmer weather and dryer conditions — we have nice, sweet berries. When we have cloudy, damp conditions then the strawberries are going to be tart,” Angiuli said.

The damp and cold weather we had early on caused the first batch of strawberries to be more on the tart side, but they should be sweeter as the season continues.