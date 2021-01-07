Area drive-thrus expect alcohol sales to increase due to upcoming football games

"With restaurants and bars being shuttered at the moment, we've definitely seen an increase in sales"

(WKBN) – On New Year’s Eve, we showed you lines outside liquor and beer stores of people waiting to stock up for the ball drop. Now, they’ll have another busy weekend on their hands with two major football games Sunday and Monday.

Outside Gino’s Drive-Thru on New Year’s Eve, people stood in line, waiting to buy alcohol because, on Dec. 31, most people watched the ball drop from home.

“New Year’s was an extremely busy evening. It was the highest selling New Year’s Eve to date,” said Nick Catsoules, owner of Gino’s Drive-Thru.

People will likely again have their eyes glued to the TV for the Browns and Steelers playoff game on Sunday and Ohio State University national championship game on Monday.

That means liquor and beer stores have to be ready.

“We’ve been stocking up the last week or two, having a couple delivery trucks every day, so we’re fully prepared and ready for the weekend,” said Cody Dixon, manager of Summit Drive-Thru.

“Anytime the Steelers or Browns are in the playoffs or the Ohio State football team as well, it does give us a shot in the arm, which is a nice addition to business,” Catsoules said.

With both games starting around 8 p.m., bars will be closing by halftime per the 10 p.m. curfew. For the drive-thrus, that means more business.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, with restaurants and bars being shuttered at the moment, we’ve definitely seen an increase in sales,” Dixon said.

And if you want to avoid those lines you saw on New Year’s, it’s best you go early.

“Early day of and even better if you come prior to the day of. A day or two early is always best to avoid waiting in longer than usual lines,” Catsoules said.

If you can’t make it until the day of, they said they’ll have what you need, and with no contact.

“We get shipments in every day of the week from various distributors,” Catsoules said.

“You can pull in, we can load everything in the trunk for you, in the back seat, and keep the contact low,” Dixon said.

Don’t forget, drive-thrus have different sales hours than bars, and on Sunday, liquor and wine can’t be sold until 11 a.m.