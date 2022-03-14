WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of dancers made a “quickstep” after seeing the invasion of Ukraine. They didn’t need an eight-count to put together an appeal for their dance friends.

Leesha Thompson and her dance partner Travis moved around the dance floor at Fred Astaire in Warren on Monday. The grace they exhibited extends to an offer for the people fleeing Ukraine.

“If there’s any Ukrainian dancers that are there that are in danger that want to come here, we will help them. We’ll give them a job, let them dance and we’ll help house them and find a place for them,” Thompson said.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios is celebrating its 75th anniversary. There are close to 10 studios in Ohio and the offer covers all of them.

“Just to help out honestly. What’s happening over there is horrible and I feel so bad and just, we like to do anything that we can,” Thompson said.

Dance studios are struggling to find instructors just like other businesses are struggling to find workers. Thompson believes this could be a perfect match for talented Ukrainians. She says they’re trained from a young age, and even though it may be ballet, the discipline dance skills translate very well to ballroom.

“They come over here, they’re motivated, they want to dance. They want to work, they want to help other people,” Thompson said.

It has been a week and they’re still hoping to hear from someone intrigued by the offer. It would be a great way for them to start a new life while sharing some skills acquired in their old country.

“Teaching obviously, sharing their love of dance and their craft with our students. Also, just learning a little bit more about the business side of everything as well,” Thompson said.

Dancers across Ohio competed in the Freddy Ball last weekend. The competition also raised around $20,000 for the Save the Children’s Emergency Fund.