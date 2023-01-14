HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location.

M & M Beer in Hermitage is now open at its new location on East State Street at the former Lindy’s at the Beach. It was previously located at the Hermitage Town Plaza.

Friday was the store’s first day of business in its new location.

Owner and operator Bob DeTolla said the store was maxed out at the previous location, making the move necessary.

“There was just no more room — people would bend over and knock over the display behind them,” DeTolla said. “We wanted to keep growing the business, so we’ve searched for a location, found this building and now we’re double our size.”

The new location also has an “ice house” outside for those looking to purchase ice, along with some cigars and soon plans to include a slushy machine.