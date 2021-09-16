Are maximum age restrictions standard for local police and fire departments?

(WKBN) – Under its current civil service laws, the city of Struthers can’t hire any new police officers over 35 years old, even though they’re in need of more. At their next meeting, city council will vote on changing that maximum age to 45.

Today, we investigated maximum hiring ages in other local police and fire departments and found that they vary by community.

In Warren, the maximum age to hire a police officer or firefighter is 40.

In Niles, there is no maximum age for police but the maximum age for firefighters is 40.

In Boardman, there is no maximum age for police but the maximum age for firefighters is 36.

In Youngstown, which is similar to Boardman, there is no maximum age for police but 35 is the maximum for firefighters.

Lieutenant Brian Butler of the Youngstown Police Department says they oftentimes find that someone a little older makes for a better employee.

“We found that officers are much more grounded at an older age, more life experience and typically have a family. They’re just a more well-rounded and well-grounded individual,” he said.

Austintown, Campell and Girard also have no age maximums for their police departments.

But in Girard, Police Chief John Norman said any new hire has to pass a physical agility test, no matter what their age is. Other police chiefs we talked with said the same thing as well.