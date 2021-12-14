(WKBN) – At least eight people have died after a tornado ripped through a candle manufacturing company in Kentucky.

Some workers are claiming the company wouldn’t let them stop working.

It raised the question, what should businesses in our area do if there’s a tornado siren?

We spoke to Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost, who also serves as the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency director, about how employees and companies should respond if a tornado were to hit our area.

“The biggest thing is making sure that the employees know that there is a plan, and where the plan data is located. There should be charts, there should be other things somewhere out that the employees can see,” Frost said.

Overall, each company is responsible for having its own policy and procedure in place for an emergency.

Frost says there are steps to take if an employee feels their company doesn’t have a safe policy in place.

“We ask that they talk to their employer, if they’re not having any luck, then I would maybe give the local fire department a call and say, ‘Hey, we have concerts, is there anything we can do?’ And certainly they’re able to call our office at the Mahoning County EMA at any time and we can help give them some guidance or help facilitate some meetings and some cooperation,” Frost said.

The United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA, has some guidelines on how businesses should prepare for the possibility of a tornado.