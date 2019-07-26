Arconic in Niles reaches contract deal with steelworkers

Negotiations had been going on for about a year

Arconic

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Arconic Niles Operations and United Steelworkers Locals 2155 and 2155-7 ratified a multi-year contract on Thursday.

Arconic spokeswoman Cary Dell told us the company wanted to secure a long-term contract with the USW that was fair to employees and positioned Arconic for growth in its key markets.

“The new agreement is a good outcome for our employees, shareholders, customers and communities,” Dell said.

Negotiations had been going on for about a year.

Last month, union members picketed outside of the titanium plant in Niles, supporting their representatives negotiating the contract.

The new contract expires in 2022.

