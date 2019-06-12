Arconic employees picket to show support for union negotiation’s team

Negotiations have been going on for almost a year now, and the workers are ready to reach an agreement

United SteelWorkers Local 2155 and 2155-7 union members were outside Wednesday to show support for those negotiating their contract.

The union is currently in contract negotiations with Arconic, a titanium plant in Niles.

“We just want a fair contract, so we’re out here today supporting our negotiation’s team,” said Bobbi Jo Miller, a guide on the union board.

Negotiations have been going on for almost a year now, and the workers are ready to reach an agreement.

Miller said she does believe progress is being made.

“We’re putting it in their hands and hopefully they come back with a great proposal,” she said.

A representative from Arconic sent the following statement on the matter,