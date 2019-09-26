Archives: Warren Williamson, founder of WKBN Radio

Warren Williamson started WKBN Radio in 1926 -- the longest-running radio station in the Valley

(WKBN) – Thursday is the 93rd birthday of WKBN Radio.

Warren Williamson started the station in 1926. It’s been on the air longer than any other in the Valley.

It wasn’t until 1953 that WKBN-TV was introduced to viewers.

In the 1920s, radio broadcasting was more of an advertisement.

“They started out broadcasting in some ways to advertise the business they had of fixing radios,” said Connie Jones, business and media archives project manager. “What better way to show how good you were with radio than to actually broadcast with radio?”

Jones said she doesn’t believe WKBN stands for anything. The letters were assigned by the FCC.