Architect lays out plans to build Lowellville into destination location

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders in the small village of Lowellville want to make their quaint town a destination location.

The little community has a lot going for it — it’s the endpoint for kayakers along the Mahoning River and there’s a beautiful sunset view.

Lowellville brought in Columbus architect and Boardman native Jeff Glavan, who talked about the possibilities.

That includes building up Water Street and bringing in new businesses, entertainment and housing options.

