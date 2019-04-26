Architect chosen for main library renovation project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County held a Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, taking strides forward in their planned main library renovation project.

The board voted to hire an architect for the upcoming project during the meeting.

They selected Bostwick Design Partnership from Cleveland to serve as architect, with local help from RBF Colab, Paul Hagman and CT Consultants.

"We recognized the significance of this building being a Carnegie library with over 100 years of history. We want to preserve the history and traditions of the past, while also providing for the services and technologies that are so much in demand today. Our goal is that the modifications to this landmark building will accomplish both," said board president Dr. David Ritchie in a press release.

The main library was last renovated in 1996.

Alex Benyo, chair of the trustee building and sites committee, said they were impressed with the team Bostwick Design Partnership brought together.

"They have a wealth of experience and the entire team participated in an impressive presentation before the building and sites committee. We are confident that they have the ability to do a wonderful job with the renovation of our Main Library and create something the people of the Mahoning County will be very proud of," Benyo said.

According to the press release, trustees have set aside about $21 million for the project.

During the meeting, board members also voted to place a 2.4 mill, five-year renewal levy on the November ballot.