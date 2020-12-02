Arby’s donates $13K to Second Harvest food program

The check from Arby's will help provide about 78,000 meals for local children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley got a big donation to help feed local people in need.

Arby’s Foundation presented the food bank with a check for $13,000.

Second Harvest says they’ll use the money specifically for children in our area. They have partnerships with 48 Mahoning Valley school pantries.

Second Harvest spokesperson Renee Fuller said they rely heavily on donations to meet increased demand.

“The donations right now are very, very helpful, whether it’s food or money. We just need to pull together and the Mahoning Valley always does. They come through for us,” Fuller said.

Fuller says every dollar donated equals $11 for them and they can turn that into six meals.

The check from Arby’s will help provide about 78,000 meals for local children.

