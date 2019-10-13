Arab American Community Center teams with Second Harvest Food Bank for food giveaway

Meat and vegetables were passed out in quantities that could last two to three weeks

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A free food giveaway brought out a huge crowd in Liberty on Saturday.

There was a steady stream of cars lined up at the Arab American Community Center on Belgrade Avenue.

The center teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute the food.

Volunteers said there is a need in the community.

“Twenty percent of our society are in need of food. So we want to at least make a difference and impact, let them know that we love them,” said volunteer Rev. Brian Picard.

“As you know, Youngstown is actually a food desert. So [in] a food desert there is a limited accessibility to fresh produce. So just partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank is a great way to give back to our community,” said YSU chemistry student Salem Picard.

The group passed out tons of meat and vegetables. Those receiving the food were given enough to last two to three weeks.