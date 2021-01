The work will run from Western Reserve Road to the Ohio Turnpike

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Aqua Ohio is planning a major water line improvement for the North Lima area this year.

Nearly 6,000 feet of a water line on Market Street will be replaced.

It includes changing the line from 8 to 12 inches and adding nine new fire hydrants.

The work should be completed by May.