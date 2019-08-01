Aqua Ohio reaches agreement to buy Campbell water system

Under the agreement with city officials, Aqua will pay the city $7.5 million for the assets

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Aqua Ohio announced on Thursday that they reached an agreement to buy the water treatment plant and distribution system in Campbell.

Aqua is going to invest about $4.3 million in the system to enhance water quality, reliability and regulatory and environmental standards.

They said average customers who use 3,200 gallons will not see an increase on the monthly bill, but customers who use more than average will see a moderate increase.

Customers who use less than average will see a decrease in the monthly payment.

The agreement states that there will be no rate increase for the next five years. After that, Campbell will take part in rate negotiations with Aqua political affiliates.

Aqua will also be offering jobs to city water department employees after background checks and drug screenings.

The system reaches about 8,200 residents and needs millions of dollars for improvements.

“I want to commend the city of Campbell’s mayor and council members for administering an open and transparent evaluation process,” said Ed Kolodziej, Aqua Ohio’s president. “This system needs a lot of investment, and Campbell’s officials remained focused on making sure any resolution would offer the best solution for members of the community.”