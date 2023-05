(WKBN) – On Monday, the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association released vehicle sales for April.

Across the board they were down, but used were down more than new.

Used vehicle sales last month in the tri-county area around Youngstown were down 21% from April of last year. Year-to-date, used vehicle sales are down 7.7%

New vehicle sales last month were just 1.1%, a difference of 20 vehicles from March. Year-to-date, new vehicle sales for the first four months of 2023 were down 2.4%.