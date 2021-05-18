Approval given for drinking alcohol outside in downtown Salem area

The Morning Journal reports that the city is now approved as a "Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area," or DORA

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem will soon let people drink alcohol on the streets of downtown.

That means starting June 3, people can drink alcohol from cups within a certain boundary.

There are 19 businesses allowed to sell alcohol.

Hours will be noon to 10 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from the weekend after Memorial Day to the weekend before Labor Day, with the exception of Salem Super Cruise weekend, according to the Morning Journal.