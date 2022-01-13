BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Brookfield High School added a pre-apprenticeship program this year to get students prepared to go into skilled trades.

The program takes two years and afterward, they’ll be credentialed. Even if a student decides not to go into the trades, they learn many skills.

“You are eventually going to need to know how to hang a shelf and all of that kind of stuff, so I think that will definitely help because I wouldn’t know how to do that without this class,” said junior Lauren Schingledecker.

Adam Hughes is teaching the class. He has a background in construction from helping frame houses while he was going to school at Youngstown State University.

“In life, you’re going to be out there and you’re going to hit a snag and you’re going to be like, ‘Oh, how do I solve this?’I don’t help them right away with projects. They figure it out. Once they get so far along, I help them out and do that, but they have to problem solve, figure out a way to fix it. If they mess something up, they have to fix it,” Hughes said.

Before any projects started, students had to learn and pass a test on how to use the tools, then they could make things. Some of the things they’ve built so far include birdhouses, corn hole boards and they’re currently working on step stools.

“I’ve actually learned a lot here. I walked into this program not knowing how to use a drill and now I use handsaws and jigsaws on a regular basis,” said senior Bailey Hackett.

After graduation, Hackett wants to go into business and accounting but still finds what she is doing now useful.

“If I want to hang a shelf or do a project on the side, I feel like this will be very helpful,” Hackett said.

The goal of the program is to make sure students are successful whether they go to college, into the trades or other professions.

Anyone wishing to partner with the program or hire students can contact the school at 330-448-3001to to learn more.