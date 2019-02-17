Appreciation dinner held for federal government employees in Boardman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Federal government employees in Boardman say they are happy with the funding bill passed this week.

We caught up with a few of them at a federal government employees appreciation dinner Saturday night.

Organizers say about 30 people showed up to get a free meal at the Good Lord Lutheran Church in Boardman.

The bill was popular with union members at the Elkton Prison because it included a pay raise, but say legislators still have some work to do.

"We got the 1.9 percent pay raise. That was amazing. That was part of the funded deal. So that's one of the things I loved about the deal. We're going to keep pushing for these acts that will stop this from happening to us again for essential staff forced to work without pay," said Megan Fitzsimmons, AFGE Local 607, FCI Elkton.

Megan added that her union at Elkton, American Federation of Government Employees Local 607, supports the Stop STUPIDITY Act.

Its name stands for the "Stop the Shutdowns Transferring Unnecessary Pain and Inflicting Damage In The coming Years" Act.

If passed, It would automatically renew the most recent funding level for most departments and agencies if Congress can't agree by the supposed deadline.