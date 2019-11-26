Applications open for Hope Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award

The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley has opened the application process for the 2020 H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley has opened the application process for the 2020 H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement.

H.O.P.E. stands for someone who is Honorable, Outstanding, Philanthropic and Excellent.

Nominees will be recognized and the winner will announced at the Wine For Hope event scheduled for April 24 at The Lake Club in Poland.

WKBN Caring for Our Community is partnering with the Hope Foundation and Huntington Bank for the event.

All entries must be emailed to info@hopemv.org or postmarked by January 17th. More information can be found on the Hope Foundation’s website.